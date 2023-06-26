Karnataka BJP's Yatnal, Bommai Bicker over Ex-CM Meeting Shivakumar amid 'Adjustment Politics' Buzz

A “courtesy visit" by DK Shivakumar to Basavaraj Bommai’s house has once again triggered an “adjustment politics" debate in the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly took a jibe at former chief minister Bommai at a programme on Sunday, saying the party won’t survive in the state if its representatives are meeting Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah and DKS and being cordial with them as it will send a wrong message to the people that all senior leaders across party lines are in cahoots.

“We should also say we won’t meet Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, we won’t see their faces or smile at them. Only then our party will survive. If we smile and greet them when they come home, our workers’ morale will fall flat. They will think we all are colluding and have thrown them to the ground. We should be tough," said Yatnal.

Bommai who was present on stage retorted, reminding Yatnal that meeting leaders of rival parties was part of Karnataka culture and there were other leaders who were actually colluding with leaders of other parties although they don’t meet openly.

“When someone comes to our house, we can’t say no. It’s not Karnataka’s courtesy culture. That doesn’t mean we have compromised. We won’t, don’t worry Gouda. A lot of leaders without going to anyone’s house have compromised. We are against it. It is very clear," said the former chief minister.

Recently, BJP leaders Pratap Simha and CT Ravi alleged that “adjustment politics" caused the party’s defeat in the recent assembly elections.