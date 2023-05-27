9 First-timers Among 24 New Ministers in Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Only One Woman Inducted

The swearing-in ceremony of as many as 24 legislators as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet took place at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Dk Shivakumar in Bengaluru.
The Karnataka cabinet now has 34 ministers, of which, 10 including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Latest Updates
- Congress leaders Santosh Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, Dr MC Sudhakar, B Nagendra, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, and Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.
- Congress leaders N Chaluvarayaswamy, K Venkateshtake, and Dr HC Mahadevappa Eshwar Khandre took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.
- Congress leaders HK Patil and Krishna Byregowda took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivkumar and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot arrived at Raj Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony of 24 ministers.
- Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath to the new ministers.
- Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani’s supporters staged a protest outside Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office demanding a ministerial post for the leader on Friday. Lamani won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haveri constituency.
- Legislators Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra will be inducted in the state cabinet today.
- The list includes three MLAs from Scheduled Castes, two from Scheduled Tribes, five from Other Backward Communities namely Kuruba, Raju, Maratha, Ediga and Mogaveera and one Brahmin MLA.
- Quoting an official statement, a PTI report said seven ministers each are from Old Mysuru and Kalyana Karnataka regions, six from Kittur Karnataka region and two from central Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah said the cabinet will have eight Lingayats representing different sub-sects of the community. There will be five Vokkaligas, including DK Shivakumar, the statement added.
- State Minister K H Muniyappa said the portfolios of the inducted ministers will be announced by Saturday evening.
- The list of 24 legislators was finalized after multiple rounds of discussions between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the top party leaders, including AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. The list was then given the nod by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Sonia Gandhi.
- The list of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios has been taken down since discrepancies were noted with the list currently with Raj Bhavan.
- As many as nine of the 24 newcomers were sworn in on Saturday. They include K Venkatesh from Periyapatna in Mysore, K N Rajanna from Madhugiri in Tumkur, Mankal Vaidya from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, Lakshmi Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, unelected N S Boseraju of Raichur, Byrathi Suresh.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said all the 34 cabinet berths have been filled with an intention to impart a new touch to governance in the state.
- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned of strict action against any organisation that disturbed peace and harmony in the society.
first published: May 27, 2023, 07:34 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 23:34 IST