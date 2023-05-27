9 First-timers Among 24 New Ministers in Siddaramaiah Cabinet, Only One Woman Inducted

The swearing-in ceremony of as many as 24 legislators as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet took place at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Dk Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka cabinet now has 34 ministers, of which, 10 including chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Latest Updates

Congress leaders Santosh Lad, NS Boseraju, Suresha BS, Madhu Bangarappa, Dr MC Sudhakar, B Nagendra, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Timmapur Ramappa Balappa, SS Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, and Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.

Congress leaders N Chaluvarayaswamy, K Venkateshtake, and Dr HC Mahadevappa Eshwar Khandre took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.

Congress leaders HK Patil and Krishna Byregowda took oath as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivkumar and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot arrived at Raj Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony of 24 ministers.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath to the new ministers.

Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani’s supporters staged a protest outside Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office demanding a ministerial post for the leader on Friday. Lamani won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Haveri constituency.