Karnataka Cong Worker Captured Throwing Money at Dancer, Video Goes Viral; BJP Calls it ‘Party Culture’

The Karnataka BJP demanded an apology from the Congress leader and said it was wrong of him to behave this way, especially with the assembly elections round the corner

March 08, 2023

Congress worker Shivshankar Hampanna’s video was recorded during a haldi ceremony at a wedding function in Dharwad district. (Image: Twitter)
A video of a Karnataka Congress worker has gone viral, in which he is seen showering money on a woman dancer. Calling it “absolutely disrespectful to the woman", the state BJP demanded that the leader, Hubli’s Shivshankar Hampanna, apologise to the woman.

The saffron party said it was wrong of him to behave this way, especially when the assembly elections were round the corner, as per a report published in the India Today.

According to the report, the Congress worker’s video was recorded during a haldi ceremony at a wedding function in Dharwad district. In the video, Hampanna is seen dancing with the woman to a popular Kannada song and throwing currency notes at her as his supporters cheer him on.

Once the video went viral, the BJP hit out at the Congress saying this showed the party’s “culture". Calling the incident “shameful", Karnataka BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said he saw the video on TV. “I will be very clear about this, a girl dances and money is being thrown at her. These people don’t know the value of money. Such instances show what the culture of Congress is and we have seen it many times. I absolutely condemn this and Congress must look into this," he was quoted as saying.

“What respect is he giving to these girls is my only question. It feels like this is a culture that only the Congress possesses. Because the culture of throwing money at girls in a wedding place can only be explained by the Congress," BJP spokesperson Ravi Naik was quoted as saying.

