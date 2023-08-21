Karnataka Govt to Replace NEP with New State Education Policy; BJP Slams 'Ridiculous' Move

The Congress-led Karnataka government will scrap the NEP adopted by the previous BJP government and will be introducing a new state education policy that ensures “quality education," Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, the Karnataka government recently conducted a meeting with Vice Chancellors and various academicians, along with government officials. Despite the introduction of NEP (National Education Policy) in 2021, it’s worth noting that none of the states ruled by the BJP have shown significant interest in it or adopted it. States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have outright rejected the NEP, he said.

Shivakumar said the matter is a state subject. “Karnataka has a very significant strength in educational policies. We have a strong presence in terms of human resources, being a knowledge capital. We have the highest number of international schools, regular schools, engineering colleges, medical colleges and nursing colleges. We have developed our own system of providing quality education. We have stood out across the entire country. So, today, we examined all these aspects and have decided that we will scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) adopted by the BJP government. From the next year, we will introduce a new Karnataka Education Policy," he announced.

A committee will be formed in the next one week to move this forward, he added.

Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar stated that the NEP has not been implemented in primary and secondary education. Its implementation commenced only in higher education after its introduction in 2021, he said.

“Infrastructure is not there. Not a single rupee was allocated when they introduced NEP in 2021. Even faculty issue is there. So, the state government has decided to bring in a new education policy from next year," Sudhakar said.

He further stated “Topics have been twisted to cater to their (BJP’s) ideology. It’s not just about assessment or the mode of teaching."

“We will also be making announcements regarding students who are already studying under NEP. We will be curtailing four-year courses to three years. An expert committee will decide on all of this," he added.

Grants from the Union Government have already decreased for higher education. Even BJP-ruled states have not implemented the NEP, he noted.