Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar to Visit Temples in MP Over Two Days

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will arrive in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday afternoon on a two-day tour of the state to pay obeisance at three revered shrines, including Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple, said the Congress.

The visit is being seen as a thanksgiving trip after the Congress pulled off an emphatic victory in the assembly elections in the southern state last month.

Shivakumar is expected to reach Gwalior airport around 2 pm on a special plane following which he will head for Datia district to offer prayers at the famous Peetambra Peeth, a complex of Hindu temples, according to his tour programme released to the media.

The 61-year-old Congress leader will return to Gwalior and fly off to Indore from where he will travel to Ujjain by road.

Around 4 am on Sunday, he will take part in ‘Bhasm Aarti’ at the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlings’ in the country. He will also visit the Kalabhairava temple in the city.