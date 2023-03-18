Home » Politics » Kolar Gold Fails to Glow for Siddaramaiah as RaGa Asks Him to Fight K'taka Polls from Varuna

Kolar Gold Fails to Glow for Siddaramaiah as RaGa Asks Him to Fight K'taka Polls from Varuna

Karnataka Elections 2023: Sources said that the suggestion was made during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 13:07 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been advised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Varuna.
Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been advised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Varuna.

Karnataka’s former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been advised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Varuna constituency instead of Kolar. Sources said that the suggestion was made during the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi on Friday.

Sources quoted Gandhi as saying that Kolar is not suitable for the former CM. “Your each minute and move is crucial and need by the party," Gandhi reportedly told Siddaramaiah. Reports said that the former CM is likely to follow the advice, and will discuss it with the party leadership.

Reacting to Congress’ decision, Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok said in Bellary, “Siddaramaiah should go to Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. May be they can win in these countries. Whether Siddaramaiah contests from Varuna or anywhere in Karnataka, Congress is not going to win. He had faced defeat in Chamundeshwari, and is now fleeing Badami too."

Advertisement

Siddaramaiah had contested the 2018 assembly election from two assembly seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. While he lost the Chamundeshwari seat with a huge victory margin of over 36,000 votes against the JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda, Badami was his face saver though he won with a narrow victory margin of about 1,700 votes against BJP’s B Sriramulu.

RELATED NEWS

The former CM had in January clarified that he was not contesting from Badami because it was too far away and age was a factor keeping him from contest the elections there.

“People of Badami want me there and are ready to even sponsor a helicopter but due to age related issues and distance, I have decided to fight election from Kolar," he said.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

first published: March 18, 2023, 12:32 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 13:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+22PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Babil Khan, Uorfi Javed, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Bedazzle In Glamorous Black Outfits At Store Opening, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Raises Temperature In Stylish Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks