Pilot vs Gehlot: Kharge May Address Row Soon, Congress Leader Says Decision After Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping a close eye on developments in Rajasthan where Sachin Pilot threatened to launch a state-wide protest against the Ashok Gehlot government, said AICC co-incharge for Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin on Tuesday.

Nizamuddin held a meeting with other co-incharges Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Singh Rathore and party leaders in the state. He said that it was an election year and they will take feedback on how to ensure the party’s victory.

“Sachin (Pilot) ji is a strong pillar of the Congress. Our national president Mallikarjun Kharge is keeping a close eye on all the activities that are happening and the entire matter is in his cognisance," Nizamuddin said.

The Congress leader said that the matter has been “pending" and Kharge will take a decision once he has addressed the situation in Karnataka. Kharge has held several rounds of meetings but he is yet to take a call on who will become the chief minister of Karnataka.

Amid a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the state government to agree to his demands by the month-end or face a state-wide agitation.

Apart from a call for a high-level probe into corruption, Pilot spelled out two other demands – disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, and compensation for those affected by the cancellation of government recruitment exams after paper leaks.

Asked about the demands raised by Pilot, Nizamuddin said, “These things keep happening. If there is any ‘pinpoint’ issue, then the government will definitely work on it".

He stressed that the Congress president has taken cognisance of the matter and only Kharge or any leader authorised by him can speak on the issue.

Pilot gave the ultimatum while addressing a public meeting here on Monday after his five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’.

(With PTI inputs)