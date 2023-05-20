Karnataka Gets Newly Elected Cabinet Today, Priyank Kharge Among 8 Ministers

Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to be sworn in along with his deputy DK Shivakumar and eight cabinet ministers on Saturday. Among the 8 MLAs to get ministerial portfolios are Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwara and MB Patil.

Priyank, who was a surprise choice in the cabinet, belongs to Dalit (right) community. He was the youngest minister at 38 in the Siddaramaiah cabinet in 2017 and has served as IT, BT and tourism minister.

Later, he was again inducted as social welfare minister in the Kumaraswamy (coalition) cabinet.

According to the letter to the governor, the other ministers to be inducted into the cabinet on Saturday include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jharikholi, Ramalinga Reddy, and BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan.

Meanwhile, several prominent opposition leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and D K Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister here on Saturday as the grand old party seeks to promote opposition unity ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily said the swearing-in ceremony could also be a launchpad for opposition unity and demonstration of strength and solidarity.

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited leaders of JMM, RJD, Shiv Sena, SP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, RSP, CPI(ML), VCK, RLD, Kerala Congress and IUML for the ceremony, the sources said.