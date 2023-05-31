Karnataka Govt Enhances DA for Its Employees from 31% to 35%

The Karnataka government on Tuesday enhanced the rates of the dearness allowance to the government employees and pensioners from the existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent ‘with effect from January 1, 2023'.

The Basic Pension or Family Pension has also been increased, which will also be applicable to those pensioners in the Aided Educational Institutions “whose Pension/ Family Pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State”.

"Government is pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 31 % to 35% of Basic Pay with effect from January 1, 2023," a government order said.

These orders will apply to the full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, Work Charged Employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of Aided Educational Institutions and Universities who are on regular time scales of pay, the government said.

It said that separate orders will be issued for employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR/NJPC scales of pay and ‘also in respect of NJPC pensioners’.

"The payment of arrears of Dearness Allowance shall not be made before the date of disbursement of salary for the month of May 2023," the order said.