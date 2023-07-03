Karnataka Govt Orders SIT Probe in Bitcoin Scam; BJP Says It Has Nothing to Fear

The Congress government in Karnataka on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the alleged Bitcoin scam that took place during the previous BJP government.

The scam had rocked the previous ruling government led by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021 and 2022. Many senior police officers and several politicians are under the scanner in the alleged Bitcoin scam.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand last week wrote a letter to the DG and IGP Alok Mohan seeking a probe by a special investigation agency as the case involves a detailed investigation into cybercrime.

The probe will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manish Karbikar.

The SIT will investigate the scam registered at Cottonpet Police Station. The scam was initially probed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to a charge sheet filed by the police in 2021, the accused, Sriki in 2019 reportedly siphoned off Rs 11.5 crore by hacking the state government’s e-procuring website. Ever since, Sriki has been absconding and a search operation to nab him continues.

The grand old party had promised, when it was in Opposition, that it would probe onto the scam if voted to power.

“Before the elections, we promised to the people of Karnataka that if we come to power we will reinvestigate this scam. Accordingly, we have taken action to probe it under CID. Orders have been issued. Manish is one of the senior officers. He has been given responsibility. He can also take help from the technical because it is related to cyber, anything related to cyber he can take help from technical sources", said Home Minister G Parmeshwar.

The saffron party has reacted and welcomed the investigation, saying that it does not fear for the truth to be revealed to the people.