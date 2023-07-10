Karnataka Govt Rules Out CBI Probe into Jain Monk's Murder, Backs State Police

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday ruled out handing over the probe into the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, as he complimented the efficiency of the state police in investigating the case and arrests made so far.

Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk.

“No one will do politics or other kinds of discrimination in such cases…After the police got to know about the incident and the complaint was filed…Police have immediately swung into action, and have arrested the culprits. They have recovered the body parts that were dumped in a borewell pit and have taken the necessary action. I compliment the police for the swift action," Parameshwara told reporters here.

Advertisement

Noting that he has spoken to Jain seer Varuru Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj, who has launched a sit-in protest in Hubballi following the incident, and that he has come to meet him, Parameshwara said he has come to listen to the seer’s demands and give assurances that actions will be taken, and it will be ensured that such incidents don’t repeat.

Responding to a question on the demand for a CBI probe into the incident, the Minister said the police department is efficient and has arrested the culprits immediately.

“The inquiry is underway, so I don’t see the need for the probe to be handed over to CBI or any other agency immediately. The police department has started the inquiry and once it is completed the truth will be known," he said.

Replying to a question about allegations in some quarters that the case has been “neglected as the Jain community is a small vote bank," Parameshwara said making such false charges is not right; things should be left for the law to take its course.