Karnataka: 'Shakti' Scheme Offering Free Bus Services for Women Launched | All You Need to Know

The Karnataka government launched its ‘Shakti’ scheme on Sunday in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, fulfilling the first of its five pre-poll ‘guarantees’. The scheme aims to provide free travel service to women across the state in all non-AC government buses.

Unveiling the logo, chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar distributed ‘Shakti’ smart cards to some women beneficiaries. The smart cards will serve for identification and access, enabling women to avail free bus services.

The government said women residents of the state can apply on the ‘Seva Sindhu’ government portal starting from June 11, and a smart card will be issued to them within three months. Congress leaders also boarded the state buses for a ride to Kempegowda bus station, one of the popular stops in Bengaluru.

As directed by Siddaramaiah, incharge ministers and MLAs launched the scheme in their districts and constituencies across the state. According to transport department officials, this free bus service will benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers every day and will cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 4,051.56 crore annually.

Comparing women’s participation in developed countries and India, Siddaramaiah said, “Women’s participation is about 53% in America, 54% in China, 57% in Australia, 57% in Indonesia. In Bangladesh, it amounts to 30% whereas in India it amounts to just 24%."

He added: “After 2014, this rate has come down to 24% from 30% in the country. Countries that have more women’s participation will develop. Economic and social inequalities in society can be gradually erased when women are empowered."

Hitting out at the BJP for causing confusion among the people about the state government’s guarantees, Shivakumar told News18, “The BJP is a party with no mission and vision. They are confusing people, but the state’s people have given them an answer in the form of numbers. Our goal is development and we will continue working for the welfare of the people."

Here is all you need to know about the ‘Shakti’ scheme:

