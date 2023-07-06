As India Tries to Shun 'Laal Batti' Mindset, Karnataka Speaker's Demand: 'VIP Lanes for MLAs at Toll Gates'

As most states are doing away with ‘laal batti’ (red beacon) and VVIP treatment for politicians, Karnataka Speaker UT Khader has come up with a unique demand. The leader wants a separated lane for MLAs and former legislators at toll plazas.

Khader asked PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi to speak to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after two MLAs complained that they face harassment at toll gates. The debate was triggered after Congress MLA Narendraswamy went for calling attention motion and accused toll plaza officials of misbehaving with him.

A report in Deccan Herald quoted Narendraswamy as saying, “On June 17, when I was travelling on Mysuru road towards Bengaluru, I stopped at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza. Despite having an MLA pass, personnel at the toll plaza behaved in a way that breaches the respect of lawmakers. The pass was scrutinized as if it is a police investigation. The personnel behave like goondas and use abusive language. He added that the matter concerns all MLAs.

The report stated that Narendraswamy addressed the Speaker and said the rights of lawmakers should not be curtailed. “If this can happen to us, imaging how they behave with citizens! We need to rein in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Private players roped in by the NHAI appoint goonda elements," he was quoted.