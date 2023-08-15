Karnataka to Release 10 TMC Cauvery Water to TN: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said 10 TMC of Cauvery river water will be released to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He, however, said Karnataka does not have adequate water in its reservoir.

“We don’t have sufficient water but we are going to release 10 TMC water," Shivakumar said while addressing media persons.

Asked when the water would be released, he said already the Karnataka government is on the job.