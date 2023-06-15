Karnataka Cabinet Decides to Repeal Anti-conversion Law Introduced by Previous BJP Govt

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government. The proposal was passed by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet and is likely to be brought on the floor of the house soon.
The law, which was formulated by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in December 2021, aims to provide protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.
In September last year, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government passed the contentious anti-conversion bill amid objections from the Congress and JD(S). As the bill was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the then ruling BJP was short of majority, the government had subsequently promulgated an ordinance in May to give effect to the bill.
Noting that in recent times religious conversions have become widespread, the then state home minister Araga Jnanendra had said that there have been mass conversions with allurements and through force, disturbing peace and leading to mistrust among people following different religions. It does not take away anyone’s religious freedom and that anyone can practice the religion of his or her choice, but not under pressure and allurements, Jnanendra had said.
Here’s About anti-conversion law
- No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by any of these means or by promise of marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire such conversion. Provided that if any person reconverts to his immediate previous religion, the same shall not be deemed to be a conversion under this Act.
- Any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion.
- Whoever contravenes the provisions of section 3 shall, without prejudice to any civil liability, be punished with imprisonment for a term of three years, but which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine of Rs 25,000.
In case of a conversion involving a minor, a person of unsound mind, a woman or a person belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the accused shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term of three years, but which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to fine of Rs 50,000.
- In case of mass conversion, the imprisonment will be three years, but may extend to 10 years, and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
In case of a repeat offender, the accused shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term of not less than five years and shall also be liable to a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
- The court shall also grant appropriate compensation payable by the accused to the victim of said conversion which may extend to maximum of Rs 5 lakh and shall be in addition to the fine.
- Any marriage which has happened with sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another religion, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void.
- Notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974), every offence committed under this Act shall be cognisable and non-bailable.