KCR Stays Away as PM Modi Arrives in Telangana to Flag Off Infra Projects. But This is Not the First Time

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday skipped receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad who was visiting to lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore. PM Modi will also flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad and later address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

This is not the first time the chief minister has not received the prime minister. Last year in November, when PM Modi was in Telangana to dedicate the Ramagundam fertiliser plant to the nation, Rao skipped receiving him. At that time, the CMO had alleged that the prime minister’s office had not coordinated the visit particulars with them. They also felt that the invitation extended to the chief minister was not befitting his office.

The CMO made its displeasure known through tweets, highlighting that Rao’s name was absent from the invitation card. They also pointed out that the state government had an 11 per cent stake in the project.

Yet again, KCR did not receive PM Modi when he was in Hyderabad last July for the BJP national executive meet. In May, the PM had come here for the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business where KCR again failed to show up. Earlier in February, the chief minister was again missing when PM Modi unveiled the Statue of Equality.

The chief minister has been accused by the state BJP cadre of disrespecting PM Modi by not meeting him multiple times.

The latest snub comes at a time when BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was released on bail after a dramatic arrest on charges of leaking the Hindi SSC exam paper. After release from jail, Kumar had alleged that the arrest was a ploy to create disturbance ahead of the prime minister’s visit.

Kumar reviewed the arrangements at Parade Grounds late on Friday night and asked all workers to make the event a grand success.

After flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad railway station, the prime minister is expected to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, five national highway projects and also launch the redevelopment plan of Secunderabad railway station.​

