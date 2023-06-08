Trends :NCP-Supriya SuleLand to RSS RowSmriti IraniArvind Kejriwal-PM ModiMP Polls
Kejriwal Appeals to Haryana People to Give One Chance to AAP, Promises Better Education, Healthcare Facilities

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, while seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people during the roadshow, said, "Haryana is my 'janmabhoomi' while Delhi is my 'karambhoomi'"

June 08, 2023

Chandigarh

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to people of Haryana to give one chance to his party in the next year’s assembly polls in the state, promising to give better education and healthcare facilities.

The Delhi chief minister, accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Kumar Gupta, was addressing a gathering during “Tiranga Yatra" in Haryana’s Jind.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, while seeking to strike an emotional chord with the people during the roadshow, said, “Haryana is my ‘janmabhoomi’ while Delhi is my ‘karambhoomi'".

Projecting the AAP as the only viable alternative before people of Haryana, Kejriwal asked the gathering that the Congress and the BJP have ruled the state over the years, “but tell me one thing they did right".

“Any schools, roads they build…did they give jobs to your children? Then why do you vote for them," he said.

“Give me one chance, we will give good education to your children and build good healthcare facilities," he said.

AAP leaders Ashok Tanwar, Anurag Dhanda and Chitra Sarwara were also present in the roadshow.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led dispensation, the Delhi CM said government schools are in a bad shape in Haryana and promised to set right both government and private schools when the AAP comes to power in the state.

“We did so in Delhi and Mann sahab is doing that in Punjab. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will be able to do that, only AAP will," he said.

Pointing towards the crowds present, Kejriwal asked, “who are unemployed, kindly raise your hands" and then added, “See how many are unemployed".

“We have given jobs to 12 lakh youths (in Delhi). In Punjab, 30,000 government jobs have been given so far..," he said.

    • On power issue, the AAP chief said “today, there is round-the-clock electricity being supplied in Delhi.

    “The day the AAP comes to power, from the next day 24-hour power supply will be ensured in Haryana," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 08, 2023
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
