Home » Politics » Kejriwal Attacks LG Over Crime Situation in National Capital

Kejriwal Attacks LG Over Crime Situation in National Capital

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, "Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police"

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become “fearless" and the people are “losing faith" in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, “Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police."

    • “LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics," the AAP leader said.

    No immediate reaction was available from the LG’s office.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 07, 2023, 14:29 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 14:29 IST
