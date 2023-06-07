Kejriwal Attacks LG Over Crime Situation in National Capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become “fearless" and the people are “losing faith" in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, “Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police."