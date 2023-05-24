Arvind Kejriwal Gets Uddhav Thackeray’s Support Against Delhi Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi implies the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court.

After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Kejriwal said state governments were being toppled by using the CBI and the ED.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray said they have come together to defeat forces that are against democracy.

Kejriwal met Thackeray to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He said the Shiv Sena has promised to support the people of Delhi when the ordinance comes to the Rajya Sabha in the form of a bill.

Advertisement

“This will be like a semi-final in the Rajya Sabha. If the bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, then the Modi government will not come back to power in 2024," Kejriwal claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has three members in the Rajya Sabha.

During the meeting with Thackeray, Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

This was Kejriwal’s second visit this year to ‘Matoshree’, the private residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Addressing a joint press conference with Thackeray, Kejriwal accused the Centre of using central agencies to topple state governments, and referred to the collapse of the Thackeray government in Maharashtra last year.

“The ordinance on control of services in Delhi means the Modi government doesn’t believe in the Supreme Court. The ordinance implies that how can the Supreme Court give a judgment against us (the Centre)," Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Backing the AAP leader, Thackeray said the Supreme Court’s order was important for democracy.

“We have come together to defeat those against democracy. If we miss the train this time, then there will be no democracy in the country. We have come together to save the country and the Constitution," Thackeray said.

Kejriwal said the Centre, through the ordinance, took back all the powers given by the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

“In a democracy, power should vest in the elected government as it is accountable to people," he said.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP neither believes in democracy nor the Supreme Court.

The BJP resorted to ‘Operation Lotus’ in Delhi and when it failed, the Centre brought the ordinance, he said.

“They have become arrogant. When one becomes very arrogant, he becomes very selfish. Such a person, who lives with such arrogance and selfishnes, cannot run the country," Kejriwal said without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is not the fight for Delhi alone, but it is for democracy, the Constitution and federalism," he said.

Advertisement

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal claimed, “Their leaders and ministers abuse judges. They run campaigns against judges and call retired judges anti-national. They have given a message that we will bring an ordinance and overturn the Supreme Court’s decisions." Mann said democracy was in danger as some selected people were running the government instead of those elected.

“Raj Bhavans have become head offices of the BJP and governors have become star campaigners," the Punjab CM claimed.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.