Kejriwal to Meet Yechury for CPM's Support Against Centre's Ordinance on Delhi

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday to seek support against the Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Kejriwal has been reaching out to opposition leaders to garner their support so that the Centre’s bid to replace the Ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

“Will meet Sitaram Yechury ji at CPM headquarters tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.30 pm to seek their support against the Ordinance," Kejriwal said in a tweet on Monday.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the Ordinance within six months of its promulgation.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court’s May 11 verdict. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have extended their support to the AAP on the issue after Kejriwal met them last week.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar as well as his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and RJD leader have also extended their support to Kejriwal in the matter.

The AAP national convenor has sought time from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek their support against the Ordinance.