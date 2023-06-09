Navjot Sidhu's Wife Reveals 'Hidden Secret', Says Cong Leader 'Gifted' Punjab CM Chair to Mann | Here's Why

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu could have become the Chief Minister of Punjab but he “gifted" the CM chair to AAP leader Bhagwant Mann as he refused to “betray" the Congress, claimed the grand old party leader’s wife Navjot Kaur on Friday.

Her remarks came as Mann and Navjot Sidhu are engaged in a war of words after opposition parties gathered in Jalandhar in support of the editor of a Punjabi daily who was under the vigilance scanner.

Navjot Kaur went on to say that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal once wanted the former cricketer to lead Punjab but he chose not to betray his party. The AAP registered a landslide victory in the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab.

In a series of tweets, Kaur said, “CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own seniormost leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab".

Navjot Sidhu quit the BJP in September 2016 and joined Congress in 2017 ahead of the state assembly polls.

Kaur further said Navjot Sidhu thought that two strong-headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab therefore he gave Mann a chance.

“Mr Kejriwal through various channels approached him to lead Punjab knowing about his passion for our state. Just because he didn’t want to betray his party and thought that two strong-headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave you a chance," Kaur claimed.

She further said Sidhu’s only concern is the welfare of Punjab and he has sacrificed everything for it. “You tread on the path of TRUTH and he shall support you but the moment you deviate he will target you left and right. Golden Punjab state is his dream and he lives it 24 hours a day," she said in another tweet.

Mann had on Sunday attacked opposition parties for their gathering in Jalandhar in support of the editor of a Punjabi daily who was under the vigilance scanner.

Reacting to it, Navjot Sidhu had said, “Those who make democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who run Punjab as pawns with remote control" were now indulging in moral lecturing."

Several leaders cutting across party lines had on June 1 gathered at the office of Punjabi newspaper ‘Ajit’ in Jalandhar to rally behind its editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard who is under the vigilance bureau scanner over alleged misuse of funds in the construction of Rs 315-crore Jang-E-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar.