Ker CPI(M) Secretary Rejects Gold Smuggling Case Accused's Charges

Kerala CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday rubbished charges levelled by the prime accused in the gold smuggling case about an alleged middleman approaching her to negotiate with regard to withdrawing allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family after accepting a hefty sum.

The leader said he was not taking the charges at face value and legal measures would be initiated against prime accused in the gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh over her fresh allegations made through a Facebook live session Thursday evening.

No one uses the surname “Pillai" in Kannur, his home district, the leader claimed.

“When you prepare a script, the story should be a well-knit one. What is the point in making a script that crumbles in the first minute itself? I will confront her legally in all possible ways. No one is afraid of these people," Govindan told reporters here.

He also said neither the government nor the Chief Minister and his family need any certificate from such persons.

The CPI(M) state secretary’s reaction came a day after Suresh had made explosive charges through the FB live that a person named Vijesh Pillai, said to be a native of Kannur, approached her and offered Rs 30 crore to withdraw her earlier charges against the Chief Minister and his family.

She also claimed that she was told by Pillai that Govindan would finish her life if she was not ready to withdraw her allegations and leave Bengaluru.

The opposition Congress and BJP had criticised the CPI(M) over the charges and sought Govindan’s reaction over the matter.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran had even asked whether the Marxist party secretary would file a case against Suresh for the charges.

