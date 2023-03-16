Kerala Assembly Adjourned As Oppn Protests Against Alleged Attack by Ruling LDF MLAs

Amid protests by the UDF, Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day. The opposition was protesting after LDF MLAs H Salam and Sachin Dev along with security personnel allegedly attacked some opposition MLAs outside the speaker’s office on March 15.

The opposition said that four opposition MLAs were injured in the incident. On March 15, the MLAs were protesting outside the speaker’s office alleging that the speaker is denying the rights of the opposition. The opposition wanted to give an adjournment notice motion on women’s safety and was denied permission.

The Opposition sat in protest outside the speaker’s office. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that LDF MLAs H Salam and Sachin Dev along with security personnel attacked opposition MLAs.

Ahead of the session today, the Speaker had called for an all-party meeting of the ruling and opposition fronts. According to sources, the meeting led to a war of words between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition leader and it failed to yield any results.

As soon as the session began, the opposition leader said that their demand is that action should be taken against the two MLAs and security guards. This led to a protest inside the assembly and the assembly was adjourned for the day.

Satheesan said that four UDF MLAs who were on the managing committee of Sabha TV will resign. “Sabha TV is only for the ruling party. They are not showing our protest in the assembly. Even when the Leader of the Opposition was speaking in the assembly they were showing the face of ministers. In Spite of our repeated requests to allow the media inside the assembly, the government is not taking any action."

Satheeshan also said that during the all-party meeting, the CM said that all adjournment motions cannot be accepted and there will be screening. The LoP said it is unacceptable and they want their rights for adjournment motion and it has to be decided by the speaker and not the CM.

