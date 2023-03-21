Kerala Assembly Adjourned Sine Die Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders

The Kerala legislative assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after protests by opposition leaders.

Five opposition MLAs of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Anwar Sadath, T J Vinod, Uma thomas, A K M Ashraf and Kurukoli Moideen, began an indefinite satyagraha on the floor of the assembly on Tuesday.

When the session began, opposition leader V D Satheesan said that until their two demands are met, the MLAs will continue the satyagraha.

The opposition has been saying that their rights have been curtailed as far as the adjournment motion notice is concerned and that the cases registered against the MLAs are fake and they want the case to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minsiter K Rajan said that having satyagraha inside the assembly is against the rules. Speaker A N Shamseer further said that the opposition is behaving like they are not allowing the assembly to function.

P K Kunhalikutty, deputy opposition leader said, “in situations like this, Speaker should call opposition for discussion. Why are you not discussing what is the problem of the opposition. Even in Lok Sabha sometimes, session has been stopped and discussion held. Is it wrong if we think that this is a stubborn attitude from the government?"

The Speaker however said that the opposition was called for BAC meeting but they did not come.

Following this, the Speaker continued with the question answer session but opposition raised slogans.

“Normally everyone respects the Speaker position. Press conferences against the Speaker don’t normally happen . But in the history of Kerala, for the first time Speaker’s effigy was burnt. The slogans raised here, the chair could have taken disciplinary action based on these slogans. Many who are sitting here would not have been able to sit here now but chair did not take such drastic step," the Speaker said.

Following this the assembly was adjourned sine die.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan told the media, “the government was not ready to discuss with the opposition. That is why we started a strike inside the floor of the assembly. And the speaker and the ministers were saying that this is the first time in the history of the legislative assembly Opposition leader initiated a satyagraha strike…veteran CPIM leader EMS Namboodiripad, when he was the Opposition leader on the floor of the assembly, started the satyagraha strike in 1974 inside the assembly.

“Again in 1975, under the leadership of EMS they staged a strike in the floor of the assembly. Again in 2011 ,V S Achuthanandan had also initiated a strike on the floor of the assembly. This is not the first time. We have been fighting for our demands."

Satheesan added that the ruling front is not ready to face the house.

“Cutting short the assembly is a loss for the country, loss for the state and loss for the opposition also. But we have to fight for our demands," he said.

