A controversy has erupted in Kerala after BJP state president K Surendran allegedly made derogatory remarks against CPM women leaders. Addressing an event based on women empowerment, he said the women leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have “looted cash and become fat like poothana (demoness)".

“The women leaders of CPI(M) have become fat. They have looted cash and become fat like poothana (demoness) and they are mocking the women of Kerala," Surendran said during a speech at the event organised by BJP’s women’s wing in Thrissur on Sunday.

Reacting to Surendran’s remarks, Kerala minister Mohammed Riyas said people show their own culture and standards through their statements. “This comment has come at a time when body shaming is being discussed across the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheeshan condemned it and demanded Surendran’s apology.

“It was such an unparliamentary remark made by Surendran against women leaders of CPI(M). No political leader in Kerala has insulted the women’s community like that. We, the UDF, are condemning it. Surendran should withdraw the statements and apologise. No women, not just women from political party, should be insulted like that. It involves body shaming, it is politically incorrect remark," he said, adding that either Surendran should apologise or a case should be filed against him.

