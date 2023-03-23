Kerala CM Reacts to Bishop’s ‘Pro BJP’ Message, Says Communal Agenda Won't Work in State

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday reacted to a statement by an Arch Bishop of the Roman Catholic church in Thalassery, Mar Joseph Pamplani which led to a political showdown in the state.

The Archbishop had said, “The believers of the church will help the BJP to elect its first MP from the state if the union government raises the price of natural rubber to ₹300 per kg."

Vijayan responded and asserted that the BJP’s polarisation agenda won’t work in the southern state, which has always opposed communalism tooth and nail.

Apparently referring to Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, who made a statement recently that his community could help the BJP if that party addressed the concerns of farmers, Vijayan said such “opportunists" do not represent the people of Kerala.

“Just because some opportunists say some things, Sangh Parivar and their leaders shouldn’t think that this is the general sentiment of Kerala," CM Vijayan said.

“BJP has played all sorts of games since its Jan Sangh period to win a seat in the Assembly. Finally, they got one in 2016. We all know now how they got it. Congress lost all its votes in that particular constituency and helped BJP defeat the Left candidate," CM Vijayan said.

In addition, the CM said his party publicly announced that BJP’s account in the state would be closed during the 2021 election.

“There will be some people who will fall for such tactics. Such people do not represent the common sentiments of the state. The common sentiment of Kerala is that secularism must be protected," Vijayan further said.

Left vs BJP Row

The CM’s statement further escalated the political showdown. While the Congress and CPI(M) welcomed the CM’s statement, the BJP hit out at Vijayan.

“The chief minister made his statement, but he refused to name the archbishop," a BJP leader said.

In his speech, Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the attacks faced by the Christian community by the Sangh Parivar.

Vijayan said, “Don’t you remember the incident when Graham Stein and his two children were burned to death? Many attacks have been reported in our neighboring Karnataka as well. Last Christmas we heard of such incidents in Chhattisgarh as well. All these attacks were attributed to the Sangh Parivar."

BJP Slams ‘Vote Bank’ Politics

The BJP in the state has accused the ruling Left in Kerala and the Congress of treating Christians in the state like a “vote bank" and not allowing them to express their views freely if they favour the party in power at the Centre.

Joined by BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan and former Union minister K J Alphons, Muraleedharan earlier this week said the bishop had been targeted, including online, for his views.

“Do the CPI(M) and the Congress say they (Christian priests) don’t have the freedom to express their views if that indirectly supports the government of India? It is a ridiculous situation that both these parties claim to be pro-minorities but if Christian leaders speak some facts which may favour the government of India, then they pounce upon them," the BJP leader from the state said.

