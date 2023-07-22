Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to Address Rally in Rajasthan on August 9: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Banswara district on August 9, its state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Friday.

August 9 is celebrated as ’Adivasi Day’ and preparations are underway for the public meeting, he said.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will come to Banswara to address people from the tribal communities, Randhawa told reporters.

Randhawa was here to take part in a membership drive for the party’s IT cell.