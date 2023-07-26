Kharge Writes Back to Shah, Says Words and Govt's Actions Contrary to Each Other

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told Home Minister Amit Shah that there is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in his letter and also lamented over Prime Minister Narendra Modi "equating" the opposition to terrorist groups.

Responding to Shah’s letter, Kharge also urged Modi to come to the house and give a statement on Manipur.

Kharge said he is writing to Shah on the same day the prime minister equated the opposition parties with British rulers and terrorist groups and how he expected a positive response from them.

"In a single day, the respected Prime Minister links the opposition parties of the country with British rulers and terrorist groups and on the same day the Home Minister writes an emotional letter and expects a positive response from the opposition. The lack of coordination between the ruling party and the opposition was visible for years, now this gulf has started appearing even within the ruling party.

"It is not only absurd but also unfortunate for the Prime Minister to call opposition parties directionless on this," Kharge said in his letter to Shah.

Going by the serious situation prevailing in Manipur since the last 84 days and the kind of incidents unfolding one after another, the Congress president said it is expected from all political parties that we should work towards restoration of peace and give a message to the people at least from this highest house of the country.

This is what we are collectively demanding, he said.

"There is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in your letter. The government’s attitude as shown in your letter is contrary to the spirit of the House, and has been insensitive and arbitrary. This attitude is not new, but it has been seen in the last several sessions," the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

"We have been urging the prime minister to come to the House and give a statement on Manipur, but it seems that doing so is hurting his honour. We have a commitment to the people of this country and will pay any cost for it," he said in his reply in Hindi.

Kharge said constituents of INDIA grouping have been continuously demanding that the prime minister should first give his statement on the floor of the House, after which a detailed debate on the subject in both the Houses be taken up and discussed.

He said small and minor incidents are being blown up and made into a molehill and members were suspended for the entire session and all this is happening, when suspension of a member shall not be for more than one session for the same incident.

Noting that it is easy to express feelings through a letter, he said, "But, it is easier to win the confidence of members of the opposition parties present in the House through your conduct".

"The behaviour of the Leader of the House should be positive rather than pre-determined reaction driven. This will be helpful in smooth running of the House. If the government wants the house to function normally, it could give an opportunity tot he opposition to raise their point," he said.

Kharge said everyday notices are given under the rule 267 by the opposition MPs, but those sitting in the ruling party block them and when the Leader of the Opposition rises to speak after the permission of the Chairman, the Leader of the House himself interrupts without permission and against the convention of the house.

This is happening continuously in front of the entire house. Members of the opposition parties assemble in the House after every adjournment with the hope that the proceedings of the House may run smoothly again. But till now, they have only got disappointment, he said.

Seeking to break the current logjam, Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way.