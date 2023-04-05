Kiccha Sudeep Calls Bommai ‘Mama’: From Akhilesh-Shivpal to Nitish-Tejashwi, Some ‘Familial’ ties in Indian Politics

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday referred to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as his “mama" (uncle) who has stood by him in tough times before his break in the film industry.

Addressing a press conference today, Sudeep said he will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Bommai said he asked Sudeep to campaign for the BJP, a request his “nephew" could not turn down.

From uncle-nephew Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav to ‘bua-bhateeja’ Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Indian politics has seen blood as well as “muh bola" relatives standing united and sometimes taking on each other.

Here’s a look at some blood and so-called relatives in politics:

“Chacha-bhateeja" Akhilesh Singh Yadav-Shivpal Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger brother Shivpal Yadav is the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav and is often referred to as “chacha-bhateeja" in Uttar Pradesh. However, their relationship saw many ups and downs.

When Mulayam picked Akhilesh as the CM in 2012, Shivpal felt ignored and left the SP in 2018 after five years of a bitter feud. Shivpal floated his party but failed to make an impact in the elections.

However, in the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, they buried the hatch and came together. But the SP-led alliance suffered a humialiting defeat at the hands of the BJP.

After the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October last year, Shivpal Yadav merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with the SP.

“Bua-Babau" Akhilesh Singh Yadav-Mayawati

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders referred to Akhilesh Singh Yadav and Mayawati as “Bua-Babau" when the two leaders joined hands to defeat the ruling party at the Centre.

“Bua-Bhateeja" Vasundhara Raje-Jyotiraditya Scindia

Vasundhara Raje is the sister of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001. While Madhavrao was a Congress leader, Vasundhara Raje followed in the footsteps of her mother Vijayaraje Scindia, who was one of the founder leaders of the BJP.

After years of split in Scindias, a royal family from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh due to different political affiliations, “bua-bhateeja" came in the same team when Jyotiraditya joined the BJP in 2020.

“Chacha-Bhatija" Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav is the “chacha-bhatija" of Bihar politics. They came together again in 2022 after five years, putting the BJP in the opposition.

When ‘mahagathbandhan’ of JDU-RJD formed the government in Bihar in 2015, CM Nitish picked Tejashwi as his deputy. However, Nitish Kumar quit Mahagathbandhan in July 2017 and switched to the BJP.

Raj Thackeray-Uddhav Thackeray

Raj Thackeray is the nephew of Uddhav Thackeray’s father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Raj believed himself to be the political heir of his uncle but Bal picked his son Uddhav as his successor. After being sidelined, Raj quit Shiv Sena in 2005 and launched Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar. The relationship came to a crucial turn in 2019 when Ajit submitted a paper with the signatures of NCP MLAs to the Governor to extend support to the BJP, against the wishes of Sharad Pawar.

He took as the Deputy CM in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, only to resign 80 hours later. However, Ajit was made the Deputy CM again in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

