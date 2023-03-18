Amid allegations against the BJP government over ‘misuse’ of central agencies, leaders from opposition parties got fresh ammunition to attack the government following the arrest of imposter Kiran Patel.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday hit out at the Centre over former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s arrest and said, “Central agencies should focus on the people who are misusing PM Modi’s name. Everyone knows about Kiran Patel being apprehended recently."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out over the same issue and tweeted on Saturday, “Not that it deterred me, but as MP when I had visited Jammu to meet the families of victims of targeted Hindu killings in Kashmir, I had been offered zilch security and here a conman manages to get z security, VIP protocol, hotel stay and mehman nawaazi. Adbhud!"

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Narendra Modi-led Central government how Kiran Patel, who impersonated a PMO official, obtained Z Plus security and roamed in Jammu and Kashmir for 4 months.

Who is ‘Conman’ Kiran Patel

Kiran Patel was arrested earlier this month after he was caught impersonating as an Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office.

‘Conman’ Kiran Patel visited military posts in the Uri sector passing himself as a senior functionary of the PMO and was accorded complete government protocols, according to officials.

The matter came to light when the CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police gave information to Kashmir Police about impersonator Kiran Patel staying at Lalit Grand Hotel.

A team of SP East Srinagar and SDPO Nehru Park led the investigation. Many relevant persons were also examined in this case which is at the initial stage of the investigation, the police said.

A copy of the FIR accessed by CNN-News18 reads that “Kiran Bhai has impersonated himself as a senior government official of India. The said individual, by resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits."

‘Conman’ Patel’s Photo Dump

Accused Kiran Patel reportedly made three visits to Jammu and Kashmir before he was finally caught.

Dressed in a Nehru jacket and sunglasses, Patel would visit popular tourist spots and also pose with security officials in Srinagar. He was often spotted with a huge police entourage and reportedly boasted a Z-plus security cover with weapons.

According to a ‘fake’ visiting card, the accused claimed that he was a resident of 34, Meena Baug Flats, Opposite Vigyan Bhavan, off Janpath Road, New Delhi.

