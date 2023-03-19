K’taka BJP Minister Pitches Biopic on Tipu Sultan’s ‘Killers’; JDS Slams Move, Warns of ‘Serious Implications’

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, yet another issue involving Tipu Sultan is all set to rock the state. The ruling BJP has claimed that they are in talks with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to produce a film on the killers of Tipu Sultan.

The party claims that two chieftains - Uri and Nanje Gowda – who belong to the Vokkaliga community killed Tipu Sultan. BJP Minister Muniratna Naidu said he had approached the KFCC to produce a film on the same.

The BJP Minister and a BJP MLA both own a production house registered with the KFCC and would be making the film under the banner of their production house.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for Higher Education will be writing the script for the film.

Contrary to reports that suggest that the Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan was killed by the British, the BJP claims that he was killed by the two Vokkaliga chieftains.

Politics Over Film on Tippu ‘Killers’

Following the announcement of the film, JDS hit out at the BJP over their claims. Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday warned of the serious implications of the BJP’s claims and said it would disrupt relationships between the Vokkaliga and the Muslim community in the poll-bound state.

“There is no point in creating fictional aspects or fictional characters. I urge them not to create a situation where one community looks at another community with suspicion. The BJP lacks the morality and cannot run the government or speak about developmental work. They are pushing this issue, but they need to know that they will not get anywhere with this," Kumaraswamy said.

Advertisement

“Karnataka has become a laboratory for the BJP. It is bringing disharmony between castes and communities and is politicising sensitive issues," the former CM said.

Muniratna Naidu responded to HDK’s statement and claimed that “When the truth is finally out, they can’t tolerate it."

“Ashok and Ashwath Narayan have clearly said that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu. I don’t understand why Kumarswamy still has doubts. You can’t twist history. Ashok and Narayan have done their research. Until now they tried to hide this truth and now the truth is out," Muniratna said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Vokkaliga community has written to KFCC requesting them to reconsider the movie pitch. They claimed that the film would create disharmony between the Vokkaligas and the Muslims in Karnataka in the run up to the elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here