Lalu Gets Bail: Happy RJD’s ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ Moment at Bihar Assembly; BJP Says ‘Galat Baat’ | WATCH

A Delhi court’s order granting bail to former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-Job scam case brought a wave of happiness to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders on Wednesday.

Overwhelmed with the development, RJD MLAs offered ‘ladoos’ to BJP legislators at the Bihar Assembly. However, ‘kuch meetha ho jaye’ moment faded quickly as leaders from both parties entered into a scuffle.

BJP MLAs were protesting against the state government when RJD leaders started distributing sweets. Some RJD leaders were seen throwing ‘ladoos’ outside the state assembly. A BJP legislator responded ‘Galat Baat Hai’ (It’s wrong), as per a video tweeted by the news agency ANI.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha accused RJD MLAs of indulging in “goondaism" and said he will raise the issue with the Governor.

“All of us (BJP MLAs) were here and we left them (RJD) the space inside. But they are indulging in goondaism. On the pretext of offering ladoos, they are jostling and throwing things. They have disturbed us," Kumar said.

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said, “Many senior leaders have indulged in this wrong behavior and no action is taken against them."

A Delhi court granted bail to former Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi on Wednesday in connection to land-for-Job scam case. The duo had appeared in court alongside 14 others. Their daughter, RJD MP Misa Bharti, and the other accused also received bail. While granting bail, the court said CBI has filed the chargesheet without arrest.

The Court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and the same amount for surety.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

