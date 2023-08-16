Lalu Yadav Enjoys Kulfi at Marine Drive in Patna; BJP Takes Jibe At His 'Bail Due to Health Reasons'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav enjoyed a casual evening as he visited the newly-constructed Marine Drive in Bihar’s Patna with his party member Shivanand Tiwari and enjoyed kulfi.

Lalu also greeted a crowd that was gathered as the two leaders came out to enjoy the Indian dessert.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted to Lalu’s evening out, with spokesperson Nikhil Anand saying “It seems he has no concern about his health."

Advertisement

Anand said that Lalu, who is out on bail on health grounds is roaming around and eating kulfis.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, he said, “Laluji is eating kulfi with Shivanand Tiwari at Marine Drive in Patna these days. Shivanand-Lalan are two vicious- super-vicious who had vowed to destroy Laluji. Now together they are eating the cream of power."

“Is Shivanand giving tips to Laluji to replace Nitish and make Tejashwi the CM," Anand added.

In April this year, Yadav was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda Treasury Case in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison.