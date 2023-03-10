Lalu Yadav's Daughter Reacts to ED Raids, Alleges Tejashwi's Pregnant Wife Being 'Tortured'

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD patriarch and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of “torturing" her sister’s children and Tejashwi Yadav’s pregnant wife during raids on premises owned by family members and close aides of Lalu Prasad.

Terming the raids as “torture", Rohini asked what was his pregnant sister-in-law’s crime? She was referring to Bihar Deputy CM and his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s wife, whose Defence Colony house in Delhi was searched.

“Have some shame. There is a pregnant daughter-in-law in the house. The sisters have small children. You will definitely feel the sin of torturing them," Rohini tweeted on Friday.

“We will remember this injustice. Everything will be remembered. What crime have the sister’s little children committed? What crime has the pregnant sister-in-law committed? Why is everyone being tortured? Everyone is being tortured since this morning. The only crime of these people is that the Lalu-Rabri family did not bow down in front of fascists and rioters. You will get the answer to this injustice when the time comes. Now all this is beyond tolerance," she tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, leaders of the RJD alleged that the BJP, which rules the Centre and has an axe to grind against the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar, was providing agencies like CBI, ED and the Income Tax Department with “scripts" to settle scores with political opponents.

Senior RJD leader and former assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary said, “Only a few days ago did the CBI visit Rabri Devi (Prasad’s wife and ex-CM) here and our national president in Delhi for questioning. I wonder why these central agencies never act against BJP leaders suspected of corruption".

ED conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation into the “land for jobs scam" case in which Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the CBI. The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

Among those whose premises have been raided include Prasad’s daughters Rohini and Hema besides the in-laws of his younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Bihar deputy CM.

Notably, The CBI had on March 7 interrogated former union railway minister Lalu Yadav for five hours in Delhi at his daughter Misa Bharti’s Pandara Road house, where he is currently residing after his kidney transplant surgery.

(With PTI Inputs)

