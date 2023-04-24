India's 1st Water Metro, Church Leaders' Meet: PM Modi's Kerala Trip in Detail, Including Traffic Curbs

The Kerala Police has imposed traffic restrictions in Kochi for the next two days as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his two-day visit to the state on Monday. The trip will be marked by the foundation stone laying of various major development projects, road show, a youth conclave and meeting bishops from various churches.

PM Modi is expected to hold discussions with various church leaders in Kochi, a move that is likely to give a push to BJP’s outreach to the Christian community in Kerala ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A report in Times of India quoted BJP sources as saying that leaders of eight denominations of the church will meet the prime minister. Syro-Malabar church major archbishop cardinal George Alencherry, Malankara Orthodox church head catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews-III, Syro Malankara Catholic church head major archbishop cardinal Baselios Cleemis catholicos, Verapoly archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, Jacobite church metropolitan trustee Joseph Mor Gregorios, Knanaya church head Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Knanaya metropolitan Kuriakose Mor Severios, and Chaldean Syrian church head Mar Awgin Kuriakose are expected to hold discussions with the PM.

The report further quoted sources as saying that they, however, haven’t received the final list of the church representatives. “Many church leaders have expressed their wish to meet the PM. We have sent the list of such leaders to the Prime Minister’s Office. We have asked them to undergo RT-PCR tests and get ready for the meeting. But it is up to the PMO to finalise the list," a BJP leader was quoted.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in the evening, following which he will hold a road show for a 1.8 km-long stretch, which would end at the Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara.

In Thevara, the prime minister will interact with youths at the YUVAM conclave being organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, a voluntary organisation of youth dedicated to working for acceleration of the process of all-inclusive and sustainable development of India in social, economic, political and cultural fields.

Traffic Restrictions in Kochi

• April 24 (Monday): From 2pm till 8pm, vehicles coming from West Kochi region to Ernakulam will have to enter NH via Thoppumpadi, Thevara Ferry, Kundanur, Vytila, Edakochi and Aroor. According to a report by Manorama Online, vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara during the mentioned time.

• Vehicles should take a turn from BOT East and proceed via Thevara Ferry, Kundanur and Vyttila. Commuters will not be allowed to enter from Thevara ferry side to Thevara and vice versa from 2 pm to 8 pm.

• The report stated that large vehicles going from Ernakulam to West Kochi should go via Kundanur and Aroor. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2 pm to 8 pm. Vehicles should take a U-turn from Pallimukku and proceed to Vyttila via Kadavantra.

• Vehicles going from Marine Drive towards Thevara should take a turn from BT H and go via Jos Junction. Service buses going to West Kochi from Ernakulam should make a turn from Pallimukku and go via Kadavanthra, Vyttila, Kundannur and Aroor.

• April 25: PM will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro project on Tuesday. Hence, keeping the programme in mind, the authorities have said that from 8 am to 10:30 am, vehicles will not be allowed to enter West Kochi Island area from Thevara. Vehicles should turn around from Thevara junction and go to Thevara side.

• Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Thevara from West Kochi area. Vehicles should take a turn from BOT East towards Thevara Ferry.

• According to Manorama Online, vehicles coming from Thrissur with people attending the PM’s event should be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping people at Kadavanthra.

• Vehicles coming from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should drop their passengers at Thevara Ferry Junction and park at the Motor Vehicle Department’s Driving Test Ground on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and on Indira Gandhi Road.

India’s First Water Metro in Kochi

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system, according to officialswho called it “very useful in cities like Kochi".

“Metro Lite is a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of the conventional metro system," they said.

“Metro Lite costs 40 per cent of a conventional metro system. It is being planned in cities such as Jammu, Srinagar, Gorakhpur and Nashik," officials said.

READ DETAILS HERE | All About Kochi Water Metro

“Metro Neo has rubber tyred electric coaches powered by overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of the conventional metro system," they added.

