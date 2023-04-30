Trends :Karnataka ElectionsPM ModiLingayats Karnataka PollsWrestlers Protest
Lok Insaaf Party to Support BJP Candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Lok Insaaf Party to Support BJP Candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Bains, who is a former MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, made this announcement at a press conference in Jalandhar.

April 30, 2023

The Lok Insaaf Party chief said his party will support BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. (Shutterstock)
Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains on Sunday said his party will support the BJP candidate in the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

The Lok Insaaf Party chief said his party will support BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Union Minister Som Parkash, senior BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma were among those present at the press conference.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Counting of votes will be on May 13.

