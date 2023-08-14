Lok Sabha Privileges Panel to Probe Chowdhury's 'misconduct' at Meet on Friday

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha will probe on Friday the complaint of misconduct against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was suspended from the lower house last week.

The committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, is set to deliberate on the motion adopted by the Lok Sabha on August 10 on the “gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct" of Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had objected to the behaviour of Chowdhury and BJP member Virendra Singh during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government.

Singh, the BJP member from Ballia, had tendered an apology to the Chair for his conduct in the House, and escaped action.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi termed Chowdhury’s actions as “habitual" and deliberate".