Looking Forward to Meeting Iranian President: PM Modi

The two leaders had spoken over the phone on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he looked forward to meeting Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit scheduled to be held from August 22-24.

The two leaders had spoken over the phone on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port.

    • Modi said on X, “Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday. We discussed strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port. Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit."

    first published: August 19, 2023, 23:33 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 23:33 IST
