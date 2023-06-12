Low 5: Is BJP Unhappy with These Shiv Sena Ministers?

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s high command in a recent meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed its displeasure over the working styles and performances of a few Shiv Sena ministers, sources told News18 on Monday. This, they added, has increased tensions in Shinde’s camp and also the distance between the allies. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, denied these reports.

According to the sources, the recent meeting between union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis was regarding cabinet expansion. But Shah expressed his displeasure over the working style and poor performance of five ministers of the Maharashtra cabinet. The sources said agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, health minister Tanaji Sawant, water supply minister Gulabrao Patil, horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre who is also incharge of the Employment Guarantee Scheme, and food and drug administration minister Sanjay Rathod are the ones under the scanner. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the BJP is looking to win at least 45 seats from the state, but it has received reports that these five ministers won’t be able to draw voters as their performance is not up to the mark, the sources added.

Sattar’s controversial statement regarding Supriya Sule had drawn a lot of criticism towards the Shinde-Fadnavis government. His name also emerged in connection with the land purchase case where the Bombay High Court also passed some strict remarks. The BJP’s top leadership is of the opinion that if the image of this government has to be improved, then it has to start from the rural areas, where Sattar has fallen short, said sources.