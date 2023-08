LS Elections: Cong Reviews Poll Preparedness in J'khand, Says INDIA Bloc Will Try to Win All 14 Seats

The Congress on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of its Jharkhand unit for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will try to win all 14 parliamentary seats in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said preparations of the party’s Jharkhand unit for the general elections were reviewed at a meeting.

“We are committed to a stable government in the state of Jharkhand, and are continuously striving for the betterment of the people," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and added that the Congress “is dedicated to Jharkhand’s water, forest, land rights and development".

The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.

Advertisement

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee’s preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections was reviewed at the meeting chaired by Kharge.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from Jharkhand were also present, he said.

Venugopal said that “along with our INDIA alliance partners, we will ensure that Jharkhand emerges as yet another state that resists the BJP’s divisive agenda". The people of Jharkhand are completely ready to reject the anti-poor, anti-tribal and pro-rich BJP government at the Centre in 2024, he said.

AICC in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande said that the “biggest challenge before us is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls". “Democracy is being weakened in the country, it is being mocked, and there is an undeclared emergency situation," he said The Constitution is being disregarded and elected governments are being threatened. This is not only harmful for the Constitution and democracy, but a question mark on the rights of the people, Pande said.

“As far as Jharkhand is concerned, according to the directives of the Congress president and the guidance of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, we will strengthen our organisation. We are ready for the challenge of 2024," the Congress leader said.