M K Stalin Behaving Like the Original Stalin: Union Minister Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was acting like the original Stalin for whom he said the freedom of people and their rights didn’t matter.

Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot

He was reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader S G Suryah under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act allegedly over a social media post.

Yesterday, our senior worker from TN (S G Suryah) was arrested, just simply because he tweeted about the death of a sanitation worker in the constituency where there is a CPM elected person, Chandrasekhar told.