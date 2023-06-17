Trends :Gandhi Peace PrizeAdipurush RowOppn UnityGita PressBhagwant Mann
M K Stalin Behaving Like the Original Stalin: Union Minister Chandrasekhar

He was reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader S G Suryah under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act allegedly over a social media post

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:49 IST

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Image: Twitter/File)
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was acting like the original Stalin for whom he said the freedom of people and their rights didn’t matter.

    • He was reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader S G Suryah under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act allegedly over a social media post.

    Yesterday, our senior worker from TN (S G Suryah) was arrested, just simply because he tweeted about the death of a sanitation worker in the constituency where there is a CPM elected person, Chandrasekhar told.

