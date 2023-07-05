'Made Nephew Ajit Deputy CM': Rebel NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal's 'Guru Dakshina' to Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said the rebel MLAs bestowed NCP national president Sharad Pawar ‘guru dakshina’ by making his nephew Ajit Pawar the deputy chief minister of the state.

“We have given ‘guru dakshina’ (tradition of thanks-giving and acknowledging role of guru/teacher in one’s life) to Sharad Pawar. We made his nephew the deputy chief minister of the state. We have brought the whole party to power," Bhujbal told a news channel.

Speaking on the Sharad Pawar camp’s decision to file a “caveat" before the Election Commission of India, requesting it not to take any decision on a plea from Ajit Pawar faction before hearing the former’s side, Bhujbal said they are ready for this legal fight as well.

“Let them go before the ECI," he said.

Speaking at a public gathering earlier today, Bhujbal said the Ajit Pawar-led faction has the support of over 40 MLAs who have signed “affidavits". “More than 40 MLAs are here with us, some of them are stuck in traffic, some are in other states, but they have signed affidavits. It’s true that people will ask about (legal) action after this," he said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

During the party meeting called by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, a significant number of NCP MLAs, 35 out of the total party strength of 53, were present.

In an unexpected cabinet expansion on Sunday, nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, took the oath as ministers in the BJP-Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar, accompanied by senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil, have asserted his faction as the “real NCP."