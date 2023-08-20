'Given Enough Opportunities to Cong...': Kejriwal Slams 'Ally' in MP, Announces AAP's 10 'Guarantees'

In a bid to make inroads in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal strongly criticised its ‘ally’ Congress on Sunday, stating that the people have provided “enough opportunities" over 75 years and pledged that the AAP is committed to fulfilling all 10 guarantees for the betterment of the state.

Making a commitment through “ten guarantees", he asserted that the term was originally pioneered by his party and subsequently embraced by others. He pointed out that many political parties tend to make promises in their manifestos but often fail to follow through on them. “Even leaders who unveil their party’s manifesto often neglect to read the document thoroughly. But Kejriwal’s guarantees are set to be upheld without fail," he said addressing a party meeting in Satna.

“You people have given enough opportunities to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Look at our governments in Delhi and Punjab, we will fulfil all guarantees. This is Kejriwal’s guarantee," he said.

He slammed the BJP over its alleged promise to credit Rs 15 lakh to every bank account and spoke about the guarantees promised and delivered by the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab.

Releasing ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantee’, Kejriwal vowed guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state."

Referring to provision of free power supply and lack of six-hour long power cuts in Delhi and Punjab due to active engagements by the AAP-led state governments, Kejriwal said, “If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties."

“You have tried both parties, it’s been 75 years and trying for another 75 years won’t bring any change. Only AAP will provide electricity," he said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal launched an attack on the “terrible condition" of schools under the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh during his campaign in the poll-bound state. In response, the Congress hit back and challenged him to compare the performance of the previous Sheila Dikshit government with his current administration in the national capital.

AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA alliance. Kejriwal’s statement came as AAP and Congress are likely to hold talks on the seat-sharing formula in Delhi at the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai.

“AAP is a part of the INDIA alliance and the party’s strategy is now linked to the strategy of the alliance. There have been two meetings. In the next meeting in Mumbai, I feel seat-sharing talks, and the other agenda will be held," AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said last week.

Over the past few months, there has been ongoing contention between the leadership of the Congress regarding alliance with AAP. In a recent statement, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa unequivocally stated that there will be no alliance between the Congress and the AAP in Punjab.

Reacting to the statement, Rai has said, “If somebody has a personal opinion, the solution to it has to be found by the party and it is an internal matter of the Congress".

Earlier this week, divisions became apparent between the two parties due to Congress leader Alka Lamba’s statement indicating the Congress’s intent to contest on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The remark garnered a swift response from AAP, which questioned the purpose of the INDIA alliance if the Congress was planning to go solo.