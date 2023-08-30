Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers

Four days after expanding his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the three new ministers.

Newly inducted minister Rajendra Shukla has been given the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Relations departments, an official said.

Gauri Shankar Bisen has got the Narmada Valley Development department, while Rahul Lodhi has been allocated Kutir and Gramodyog and Forest departments, the official added.