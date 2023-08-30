Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » Politics » Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Allocates Portfolios to New Ministers

With the induction of three more ministers, the strength of the cabinet has risen to 34. Now, only one vacancy is left in the cabinet

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 22:33 IST

Bhopal, India

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo/PTI)
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File photo/PTI)

Four days after expanding his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the three new ministers.

Newly inducted minister Rajendra Shukla has been given the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Relations departments, an official said.

Gauri Shankar Bisen has got the Narmada Valley Development department, while Rahul Lodhi has been allocated Kutir and Gramodyog and Forest departments, the official added.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • With the induction of three more ministers, the strength of the cabinet has risen to 34. Now, only one vacancy is left in the cabinet.

    Assembly polls in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: August 30, 2023, 22:33 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 22:33 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App