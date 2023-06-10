Trends :Centre's Ordinance Threat to Sharad PawarSachin PilotMaharashtra PoliticsBihar Municipal Election Results
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Says 'Hanuman Was Adivasi'; BJP Calls It God's 'Insult' | WATCH

'I think lord Hanuman was also an Adivasi only, and we have all descended from him," Singhar said, as the audience applauded him

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Congress MLA Umang Singhar. (News18)
While speaking at an event, former Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar said that Lord Hanuman was a “tribal" and it was “Adivasis" who took Lord Ram to Lanka in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Addressing an event in the Dhar district, Singhar said, “it was the  Adivasis who took Lord Ram to Lanka. People have written in stories that there was a Vanar senas (monkeys).. there were no vanars, but these were tribals who lived in Jungles."

‘I think lord Hanuman was also an Adivasi only, and we have all descended from him," Singhar added, as the audience applauded him.

The event was to celebrate the 123rd death anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The statement has drawn reactions from the saffron party with BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai saying that Congress should be ashamed of allowing their members to make such claims about Hindu gods.

“I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi that just how Catholics used tactics to entice tribals, by reducing Hindu gods and goddesses to lows, isn’t this what a former Congress cabinet minister doing?"

    • “Congress should come forward and apologize for the claims made by Singhar, against whom there has been allegations of rape and sexual abuse," he added.

    He also urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to take strict action against him.

