'Special Khichdi' Laden with Scams and 50% Commission: MP Cong Takes Aim at Shivraj Chouhan

The political battle in the lead-up to the Madhya Pradesh polls has intensified. Just days after legal action was initiated due to social media posts by senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, pointing fingers at alleged corruption within the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, the Indian Youth Congress mounted a fresh ‘commission" offensive on Thursday.

Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress shared an illustration featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cooking using ‘ingredients’ like ‘tender,’ ‘commission’ and ‘scams.’ The caption wryly read, ‘Mamato’s ‘Special Khichdi,’ full of scams and complete with a 50% commission.’

Another post featured an animated face of the chief minister on a bicycle with a delivery bag, with the message, “Get a 50 percent commission and receive home delivery." The caption read, “Instant home delivery of scams."

The recent posters emerged days after Indore police lodged a FIR against the “handlers" of the ‘X’ accounts belonging to senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav in response to a post that accused the state government of corruption.

Nimesh Pathak, the convener of the local BJP’s legal cell, filed a complaint regarding a “fake" letter circulating on social media, allegedly authored by an individual named Gyanendra Awasthi. The letter asserts that contractors within the state are being coerced into paying a 50 percent commission.

On August 11, Vadra made a statement on the X platform, asserting that a consortium of contractors hailing from Madhya Pradesh had penned a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, expressing concerns about their payments being withheld until a 50 percent commission was paid. She wrote, “The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. People of Karnataka ousted the 40% commission government, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the 50% commission government from power."

Nath and Yadav echoed similar sentiments in their posts.