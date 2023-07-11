Maha CM Eknath Shinde: No Cold War with Devendra Fadnavis, Ready for Mumbai Civic Polls | Exclusive

Boasting of the development work carried out in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in an exclusive interview to News18 Lokmat, said he was ready for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

He refuted claims of a cold war between deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, saying the latter had a “lion’s share" in making him the CM.

MUMBAI POLL PLANK

“We will fight the elections on our development work. People have lost their lives on these roads. The roads are better, cleanliness is improving, there are health centres…They could have done this using the money from the Mumbai civic body. What was stopping them? It could have benefitted the people. You have been here for 30 years, we were just for a year…Mumbaiites see the difference."

“The contractors were hand-in-glove…They are misleading on the FD issue…We are not spending on ads for us. Mumbaiites need to know about the schemes we are offering. They can audit it. Mumbai is an international city, we are doing our best for it. The city’s money should be used for it. We will look into the redevelopment projects pending for years. We will change rules if need be. We will get the Mumbaiites who left the city back. All agencies, MMRDA, MSRDC, Cidco, will be asked to take over the projects and help people get homes."

“We are helping in cluster redevelopment. We are looking at premium and FSI. We can’t let them stay in dilapidated buildings," he said.

ON COLD WAR BETWEEN FADNAVIS AND HIM

“There is no cold war between Devendraji and me. There are no differences. He is a large-hearted man. I am not a hardcore politician. I am not a person who compromises his principles and ideals for the chair. Devendraji had a lion’s share in making me the Chief Minister. He accepted another Deputy CM in Ajit Dada. It takes courage to do some things, it takes a large heart to digest it, he has it. We have a friendship, he trusts me. His projects were stopped by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Jobless opponents are spreading these rumours," he said.

ON NEXT CM FACE

Shinde said it depends on people. “We work as a team. Our works, decisions for development and public interest will help us. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win record numbers. We will contest the assembly elections as a team and win a majority. We have worked. People don’t like those who just indulge in insulting others. We are from the streets. We will continue to work for the state as much as we can till our last breath," said Shinde.

On claims that they are delaying the elections because they are scared, Shinde said, “The issue of municipal elections is in the Supreme Court. They are also accusing the Election Commission, even advising the Supreme Court. People are wise. We believe in our work, so we are ready to face the elections."

ON MAHA DEVELOPMENT

“Our government is completing one year. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavisji and I have taken 350 to 400 big decisions. In every cabinet, we have considered the interest of the people of Maharashtra. We have not seen any individual benefit. We have been working throughout the year with the aim of making a difference to people’s lives," he said.

“When some projects get delayed, people suffer the consequences. The financial burden also increases. We removed all these speedbreakers and took many decisions one after the other. We have the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the cooperative sector came close to Amit Shah, he decided to waive Rs 10,000 crores of income tax. Every proposal of ours is approved through the Central government. Prime Minister Modi’s focus is the development of our Maharashtra. This is why Ajit Pawar and his colleagues came with us. That is why they have supported us."

“Maharashtra had gone backwards. Gujarat and Karnataka went ahead. But as soon as our government came, Devendraji and I started working. Now I am proud to say that Maharashtra is number 1 in foreign investment. We got Rs 1.18 lakh crore investment. Infrastructure works are underway on a large scale. Metro works that were shut have been started. Metro 2A, Metro 7 was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has been inaugurated."

“Even there, the opposition played pranks as they did not want the development of Maharashtra. They stopped Aarey’s car shed due to ego. Metro-3 was stopped. We removed the speed breaker. The Mumbai-Pune Link, MTHL will reduce the travel time. Sewri-Nhava Sheva project is also starting. Versova to Virar, Mumbai Goa Sindhudurg Access Control Greenfield…We are undertaking the same work. We have also undertaken the work of Coastal Konkan. It is for the benefit of the people. Time will be saved, fuel will be saved, pollution will be reduced. When the 337 km network of Metro is completed, 60-70 lakh vehicles will go off the roads. People will travel comfortably by Metro. Carbon emissions will reduce."

“In two-and-a half years, only Rs 2 crore of the CM fund was spent on medical aid. We have spent Rs 85 crore in a year. Whenever someone demands, I sign wherever I am. If my one signature is saving someone’s life, why should I not? There were no pens at that time. I don’t even know when the ink gets over," he said.

