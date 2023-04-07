Before Eknath Shinde's Ayodhya Visit, All Hotels & Guest Houses Booked in City | Here's Why

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday with the leaders of his party. On his first visit to Ayodhya as a Chief Minister, nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including ministers of the Maharastra government, party MPs and MLAs, will accompany Shinde.

To accommodate all Shiv Sainiks travelling with Shinde, almost all hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas in the city, where a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built, have been booked, according to a report by Times of India.

While announcing his Ayodhya visit, Shinde had said that his party ministers and leaders, who could not visit Ayodhya last time (during the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government) will accompany him to the Uttar Pradesh city.

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks are likely to reach Ayodhya a day in advance to welcome Shinde, who is set to perform ‘aarti’ at the Saryu river there. Apart from the Chief Minister’s entourage and Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra, around 10,000 party activists from different parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to gather in Ayodhya to welcome Shinde.

As a token of Maharashtra’s contribution to the Ram temple construction, logs of ‘sag’ (teak) wood would be donated during the Chief Minister’s visit.

"As part of the ‘kar seva’ (during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement), my mentor late Anand Dighe had donated a silver brick for the Ayodhya temple. We have an old bond with Ayodhya and Lord Ram," Shinde had said while announcing his visit.

As per reports, the Maharastra Chief Minister is expected to reach Ayodhya by road after landing at Lucknow airport.

Temporary gates, banners and posters, welcoming the Maharashtra CM and his entourage, have been set up all along the 150 km long stretch of the highway from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

The developments can after a Mahant of Ayodhya extended a personal invitation to Shinde to visit Lord Ram Temple, following the Maharashtra government’s move to send the first consignment of prized teakwood from Chandrapur district for the temple construction.

According to Naresh Mhake, the former Thane mayor who was in Ayodhya to finalise the programmes of Shinde’s visit, the Chief Minister will travel with a motorcade of more than a hundred vehicles from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

“He will be welcomed by UP Shiv Sainiks in a large number," Mhake told TOI.

Shinde will be arriving in Lucknow on Saturday and will visit Ayodhya on Sunday where he will offer prayers at Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Mandir.

“He will also see the construction of the Ram temple and perform evening aarti on the banks of the Saryu. He will return to Mumbai on Sunday evening," said Viraj Mulay, CM Shinde’s spokesperson.

