Maha Congress Chief Seeks Dismissal Of Shinde Govt And Imposition Of President's Rule

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and imposition of the President’s rule in the state, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill.

He also said that the ruling parties in the state were fighting among themselves over ministerial berths and portfolios.

"The government has failed on all fronts, farmers are committing suicide everyday, inflation is rising," Patole said. Farmers are not getting any help despite unseasonal rains, he alleged. "There are fights over portfolios and ministerial berths.