Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBJP South PoliticsBengal Panchayat PollsDelhi OrdinanceKamal Nath's Phone Hacked
Home » Politics » Maha Congress Chief Seeks Dismissal Of Shinde Govt And Imposition Of President's Rule

Maha Congress Chief Seeks Dismissal Of Shinde Govt And Imposition Of President's Rule

He claimed that the ruling parties in the state were competing among themselves for ministerial berths and portfolios.

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:04 IST

Mumbai, India

The situation in the state is such that the administration’s work has come to standstill, Patole said. (File photo/PTI)
The situation in the state is such that the administration’s work has come to standstill, Patole said. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and imposition of the President’s rule in the state, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill.

He also said that the ruling parties in the state were fighting among themselves over ministerial berths and portfolios.

"The government has failed on all fronts, farmers are committing suicide everyday, inflation is rising," Patole said. Farmers are not getting any help despite unseasonal rains, he alleged. "There are fights over portfolios and ministerial berths.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • Looking at this, the President’s rule should be imposed in the state and the state government should be dismissed," the Congress leader added. The situation in the state is such that the administration’s work has come to standstill, Patole said. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar share power in the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 14:04 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 14:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App