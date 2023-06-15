Maha: Have Demanded Ministerial Berth in Next Cabinet Expansion in State, Says Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also heads the Republican Party of India (A), said he has demanded a ministerial berth for his party in the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

He was addressing RPI (A) workers and office-bearers at Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Wednesday night. The 63-year-old Dalit leader said he has already put forth his demand at the appropriate forum for the ministerial berth.