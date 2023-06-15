Trends :Senthil BalajiJawahar Lal NehruSenthil & EDBJP-AIADMK Tie-UpState, Lok Sabha Polls
Maha: Have Demanded Ministerial Berth in Next Cabinet Expansion in State, Says Athawale

The 63-year-old Dalit leader said he has already put forth his demand at the appropriate forum for the ministerial berth

June 15, 2023

Athawale said he would try to ensure that RPI (A) gets tickets to contest at least two to three Lok Sabha seats and in 10 to 15 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra next year. (File Image/PTI)
Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also heads the Republican Party of India (A), said he has demanded a ministerial berth for his party in the next cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

He was addressing RPI (A) workers and office-bearers at Vasai, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Wednesday night. The 63-year-old Dalit leader said he has already put forth his demand at the appropriate forum for the ministerial berth.

    • Athawale said he would try to ensure that RPI (A) gets tickets to contest at least two to three Lok Sabha seats and in 10 to 15 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra next year. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 Assembly constituencies.

    He said RPI (A) will contest all the forthcoming elections to the civic bodies and zilla parishads along with the BJP, and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 15, 2023
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 13:13 IST
